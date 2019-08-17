Some Sunday news items on Saturday night [Food serving inspections progress?; property ownership changes & more] – 8/18/2019

PROPERTY CHANGES IN COLUMBIA | 156 Walnut Street and 20 North 2nd Street

20 North Second Street sold to Cimarron Investments, LLC. for $135,000.

156 Walnut Street sold to Cimarron Investments, LLC. for $145,000.

Re-inspections posted?| Over 10 days ago, a councillor asked the staffer who does the food serving facilities whether the consumer complaint reports would be posted; the ones the staffer elected not to post. Are they posted yet; nope – not yet!

2020 cannot come fast enough. | That’s when Jeff Helm gets out of the food serving establishments inspection business. It the interim, Columbia has begun posting some of each month’s inspections at its Website. If you can find them.

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for August 16 at Lancaster Online. You may not want to eat in Brooklyn after reading the inspection results for Taste of Brooklyn.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

Posting the monthly inspections will be a display of a purposeful act of transparency.

“Cats Just Do Not Care | Duh!” – Veterans Today

Apologist | a person who makes a defense in speech or writing of a belief, idea, etc. no matter how propagandist or sophomoric it is.

Biden is off base | but he has a record of that. “Biden Misleads on Top 1% Tax Rate” – FactCheck.org