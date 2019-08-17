17512 Columbia

Some Sunday news items on Saturday night [Food serving inspections progress?; property ownership changes & more] – 8/18/2019

PROPERTY CHANGES IN COLUMBIA | 156 Walnut Street and 20 North 2nd Street

20 noi second

156 walnut

free range

Enter a caption

Re-inspections posted?| Over 10 days ago, a councillor asked the staffer who does the food serving facilities whether the consumer complaint reports would be posted; the ones the staffer elected not to post. Are they posted yet; nope – not yet!

2020 cannot come fast enough. | That’s when Jeff Helm gets out of the food serving establishments inspection business. It the interim, Columbia has begun posting some of each month’s inspections at its Website. If you can find them.

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for August 16 at Lancaster Online. You may not want to eat in Brooklyn after reading the inspection results for Taste of Brooklyn.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

Posting the monthly inspections will be a display of a purposeful act of transparency.

cats

“Cats Just Do Not Care | Duh!”Veterans Today

apologistApologist | a person who makes a defense in speech or writing of a belief, idea, etc. no matter how propagandist or sophomoric it is.

Biden is off base | but he has a record of that. “Biden Misleads on Top 1% Tax Rate”FactCheck.org

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s