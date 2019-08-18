Sunday’s news items [back to school; obituaries; letter-to-the-editor; school board truancy & more] – 8/18/2019

School begins tomorrow | Notes from the schools • “Park Families: Our first day of school begins at 8:05 am on Monday, Aug.19. Cherry St. doors open for breakfast at 7:30 am. Students not having breakfast at school should arrive between 7:50 and 8:05 am. I am excited to meet everyone and am looking forward to a great year.” • Taylor: “This is just a friendly reminder that Monday, August 19 is the first day of school! We look forward to seeing everyone for breakfast at 7:30 am. The school day begins at 8 am. See you all on Monday!” – School District Website

What’s news at school | An LNP – Always Lancaster article in today’s issue enumerates these as new at Columbia Schools: “• ‘Drop everything and read for 5 minutes’ in every school building weekly. • New initiatives: Best Buddies, Rachel’s Challenge, Benchmark, Student Assistance • Program, art club, esports, Link Crew, restorative justice practices, personalized learning. • Expanded computer science program.”

Obituaries | James A. Lewis, Sr., 67, of Columbia and George L. Schmitt, Sr., 84, of Columbia and a local radio personality, Kelly West, 67. – Lancaster Online

Letter-to-the-editor | busts on Senator Aument’s sincerity and God claim – Lancaster Online

Being a public servant is not easy | Each of us tends to be critical of the people who hold elected public servant positions … at all levels of government. Except at the state and national levels where the compensations are extremely lucrative, the neighbors and co-workers and others you know who hold local positions of office (councillors, school board of directors, boards and commissions) volunteer for these roles or receive a pittance in exchange for the time, criticism and effort they expend trying to fill these roles to the best of their abilities. Columbia news, views & reviews has written on this topic several times over the years; most recently, this opinion was posted on the last day of 2018.

“The elected public servants you vote into office have their hands full.

They read … a lot.

They observe … a lot.

They listen … a lot.

They take verbal beatings … a lot.

And they attend a bunch of meetings … a lot.”

OPINION: tossing softballs | We were taken aback at the Columbia School Board of Director’s meeting on Thursday by noticing that the seated directors who asked questions of the four applicants for the “two-that-morphed-into-three” vacant director vacancies asked questions that appeared to be spur-of-the-moment, impromptu ones: “What are your qualifications?” “What’s your style” of three prompted choices and the director role takes a lot of time for meetings, will you be able to make the meetings?

Columbia news, views & reviews looked at the Columbia Borough School District’s meeting minutes for 2018 and 2019 to find out the meeting participation attendance of the school board of directors. Here’s the attendance record according to those minutes.

Food distribution | “Mark the Date. Food Truck Wed. 9am at the VFW on Manor Street. No id or income verification all welcome.” – facebook post