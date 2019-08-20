Tuesday’s news items [first day of school & more] – 8/20/2019

The first public school | district in the county to begin the 2019-2020 school year was Columbia as classes began yesterday. Four Columbia students are the TOPO (Top of page one) article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Lots of blame | bandied about by experts (aka commenters) at local facebook posts about yesterday’s “Park Elementary first day dismissal under the new procedure.” Many blame parents, but was there a good plan? One commenter cryptically writes: “The problem aint kids gettin rides not saying alot dont but alot do walk..the problem is the genius who decided to to change something that wasnt even messed up theres no reason they shouldnt be released on playground like past yrs..safer,less headache,n not such a mess..today was horrible n no1 was very happy they needa put it back the way it was..no need to fix somethin that isnt broken smh.”

Also GOBAG comments | like this hit the facebook sites: “How many pajama pants were there is the real question???”

Four days ago | Columbia’s School District posted this: “PARK SCHOOL NOTICE:

Sixth Street between Locust and Cherry Streets will be CLOSED to ALL traffic from 2:30 to 3:30 pm daily when school is in session. Park Elementary Students will dismiss on Sixth Street in front of building. Cherry St by Park is Bus Parking ONLY.”

“Who Should be Involved? | The first stage in development of a strategic plan for the organization involves determining who needs to be involved in the planning process.” Clearly, the just introduced school traffic plan that’s drawn so much flak is not the example of real planning. So many facebook comments point out what effective organizations know and practice:

“It’s so critical to decide who should be involved in the strategic planning process. Generally, it should involve as appropriate: those who will be implementing the plan;

those who will be affected;

those who will monitor its implementation and

others who can contribute to its development”

Pennsylvania’s dead last | “… last to ban refreshments at funeral homes after New Jersey relents” – The Morning Call

Dumpster dumper | Police are seeking the culprit. – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

Money talks & Jack Armstrong is gone | “A $100,000 bribe got teen a UCLA soccer scholarship without even playing” – The Los Angeles Times

Another myth shattered | “Rags to Riches in U.S. Largely a Myth, Scholars Write” – Education Week

OPINION: On the topic of GOBAGs | GOBAGs are “good ole boys and girls” who try to keep alive what they reckon Columbia ought to be: what it was before when they were growing up. Wonder whether they grasp “white privilege?”

“Maybe you know | that article is satire, but a lot of people can’t tell the difference” – NiemanLab