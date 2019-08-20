Angela and the Treasurer | a long read about the origins of slavery in the US.

by DaNeen L. Brown

“By the time Angela was brought to Jamestown’s muddy shores in 1619, she had survived war and capture in West Africa, a forced march of more than 100 miles to the sea, a miserable Portuguese slave ship packed with 350 other Africans and an attack by pirates during the journey to the Americas.

“‘All of that,’ marveled historian James Horn, president of the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation, ‘before she is put aboard the Treasurer,’ one of two British privateers that delivered the first Africans to the English colony of Virginia.

“Now, as the country marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of those first slaves, historians are trying to find out as much as possible about Angela, the first African woman documented in Virginia.”

Read this riveting Washington Post story to become familiar with the horror of slavery, “A symbol of slavery — and survival | Angela’s arrival in Jamestown in 1619 marked the beginning of a subjugation that left millions in chains.”