This is what housing for persons 55+ looks like – SeniorLiving.org

Property value is a huge factor many retirees consider when thinking about when to sell and downsize. Here’s an analysis of HUD data of major U.S. cities to see where returns on property investments are going the furthest. Here are some of the findings:

The percentage increase in home value from purchase for 55+ homeowners was 2x more than those under 55

Philadelphia’s 55+ homeowners average a 114.7% increase in home value from the initial purchase price, 2.65x more than general residents in Philly

55+ Philadelphia residents also average 38.8% in remaining mortgage debt, 17.2% less than general residents

See the full study here: Exploring the Best Places For 55+ Residents

