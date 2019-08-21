17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [HARB’s “Painting Old Buildings” revisited; plans & planning; vaping & more] – 8/21/2019

H.A.R.B. Meeting | Tonight at 7:00 pm.Columbia’s Historic Architectural Review Board meets in the Borough Hall’s council chambers.

harb paint brochureThis brochure | is at the Borough Website’s H.A.R.B. Webpage. Click here.

“The Next Epidemic | Vaping” – Children’s Hospital Association

$225K a year and charged as a killer | “Former VA physician charged with the deaths of three veterans”The Washington Post

Pay up time | “Pa. state senator, brother to pay delinquent $14K property tax bill” The Morning Call

plans

“Want to Know When You’ll Die? | A New Blood Test May Hold the Answer”OneZero

It’s that time again | “Philly Naked Bike Ride is coming”Penn Live

lib - thursdays crochet

Taxing social security | Lebanon’s representative’s push to eliminate school property taxThe Morning Call

Admits, though | “This is not going to be an easy sell.”Penn Live

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s