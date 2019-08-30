Friday’s news items [another hospital; CRIZ; game night tonight & more] 8/30/2019

Columbia’s streets woes resurface | “Not a happy home owner on the one hundred block of South Eight Street” is the last line of a comment with an increasing string of comments about the street and sidewalk project that’s happening in the 700 and 800 blocks of Walnut Street. Read them at this local facebook group page: What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area.

Site of the proposed Penn State Health’s proposed hospital campus along Harrisburg Pike – Bing maps

Another hospital | “See Penn State Health’s plans for a proposed hospital in East Hempfield Township” – Lancaster Online

a will – a way | There’s an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster that talks about Lancaster City’s ” … (City Revitalization& Improvement Zone) CRIZ board has been seeking to start a small-business revolving loan program, a companion to the grant program. It would be supported by a bond paid for with CRIZ revenue.”

Game preview | According to the LNP – Always Lancaster preview of tonight’s home game, Lancaster Catholic’s “Crusaders’ secondary — keyed by safety Nevin Roman — must be ready for the Tide’s passing attack.” Yet, all of the publication’s sports prognosticators are sticking with Lancaster Catholic to walk away with the win.

Cast of characters | Have you looked at the “ususal suspects” cast of local “fresh eyes” Stakeholder Participants in the Urban Land Institute’s “Leveraging Assets: Strategies to Spur Private Investment in Columbia Borough?” You’ll find them listed on page 12.

Library needs your input | Columbia’s Public Library director is looking for community input. Will you help? Print, complete and drop off these survey forms below (or get one at the Library); your input will help the Library be more responsive to Community needs and wants.

WGAL-TV8 news item | Last night on the 6:00 news broadcast, a short video honed in on Columbia’s cat shelter. Here’s the article and video.

combat training pays off | “Caught on camera: A school bus and motorcycle collide in Lebanon County” – FOX43-TV

Ah, those “fundies” | Are there no limits? Evidently not as the ends justify the means. Kinda’ makes us wonder who the neighbors in heaven will be.