Mark your calendar | Come to Columbia’s 2019 Albatwitch Day Festivities

Join us on October 12, 2019 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM for Albatwitch Day, Pennsylvania’s little Bigfoot at Columbia Crossing in Columbia, PA. Music, Lectures, Vendors, Food, Ghost Tour, Trolley Tour and more. Lectures on crypto creatures with Jenn Mitchell, John G Sabol Jr. Timothy Renner, and Rick Fisher with Special Guest Jack Hubley, “Creatures Beyond the Back Door”. Live music by Doomwatch 13, Fever & The Thrill, Hot Mess, Pain!, Offensive, Stone Blood Creeps and The Swamp Thumpers. Variety of music for the whole family from easy listening to Punk. Games for the kids, food provided Roses Deli N More. Lectures and music are free. Vendor space is still available.

Tee-shirts: $15.00 (available at Albatwitch Registration Table

Chiques Haunted Trail Tour tickets available at www.eventbrite.com or by calling (717)572-7149 or at Albatwitch Day Registration table. 90 tickets available at $10.00 per person/ 30 visitors per tour

Time(s): 6:00PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM (Meet 15 min. prior to tour)

Albatwitch Trolley Tours $5.00 per person 30-40 minute tour, tickets available at the Albatwitch Registration table from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Please follow the trolley signs for boarding.

SOURCE: news release