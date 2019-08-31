17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [air BnB’s; football score & more] – 8/31/2019

Library Card Monthcontinues to happen | “misappropriation” of financesLancaster Online

PennLive Editorial | “Airbnb threatens Mt. Gretna’s historic peace, bringing unruly people and loud parties”

On Monday | Five reasons for workers to celebrate on MondayIn These Times

“College football | by the numbers”Marketplace

Resurgence | “Lancaster County officials warn of spike in drug overdoses”Lancaster Online

“Columbia is a very good team.” | Says Lancaster Catholic’s football coach after last night’s game; read more here. | Lancaster Online

“Adventures in Housing | The ADU”Marketplace

Thefts & arrests | Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

FUNDRAISER | Fete en Noir at Mount Bethel CemeteryLancaster Online

