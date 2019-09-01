Sunday’s news items, part 2 [money thrown away; welcome to Lancaster County; food serving inspections; & more] – 9/1/2019

Seriously | 104,527 paid to see this? – Centre Daily Times

Welcome to Lancaster County | This first person view of our special part of the world is thrilling to read. Lancaster Countians really have to “genuinely” welcome new residents and Customers with smiles and “Thank You’s.” Let’s do away with the suspicions, scowls and “have a good’un’s!”

Oh, hell no! | A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster asks, “Would you like to be in a foxhole with Trump?”

Love this: “for the kids and the camaraderie.” | “Donegal teachers head ‘Into the Woods’ in staff musical that’s a benefit for scholarships [photos]” – Lancaster Online

Columbia spot makes the list | “Readers pick the 12 best taco places in Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for August 30 at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

Columbia’s food safety inspections | While not displayed weekly, are shown at the Borough Website: “Food Inspections | Please find links to 2019 Food Inspections under the Public Docs page.” Beginning In January 2020, the inspection results will be at the Statewide Department of Agriculture database as all the other Lancaster County municipalities are.

Municipal Briefs | LNP – Always Lancaster, 9/1/2019 – Click on graphic to enlarge.

not all fun & games | The cover article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is all about the financial wreck and ruin of a big-hit music festival: Roots & Blues. But do it right and more than 40,000 people will come … as they do in Hamburg, PA.

outrageous | “‘I don’t know why you’re freaking out,’ a 911 dispatcher told a woman minutes before she drowned” – The Washington Post

“Funny, isn’t it | The more women in power, the less public talk about privates.” This New York Times column holds lots of truths.

chemical suicide | This threat — chemical suicide — has been dormant for a while. It appears, though, that’s what happened here. – The Los Angeles Times – Here’s a 2010 report on Hydrogen Sulfide Suicide: Latest Technique Hazardous to First Responders and the Public.