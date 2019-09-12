17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [affordability issues; dirty political trick; “Are you going nuts?” & more] – 9/12/2019

It’s always a question of what you can afford | “Hallam Borough questions affordability of continuing to use Hellam police”Lancaster Online

In Mount Joy | Cop wants a K-9Lancaster Online

dirty trick | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has an article about the dirty trick that the Pequea Township supervisors played when they “held a 7 a.m. meeting on Wednesday — much to the chagrin of the handful of residents who actually showed up.” The dirty trick supervisors claimed, “needed to hold the special meeting for administrative reasons related to Pequea Township’s newly appointed treasurer.” Bullpucky!!!

actual bachelorette

“I’m not looking for roses. Just someone who can stop looking at their phone.” | “The (actually accurate) Bachelorette”VOX

Northwest River Trail Trinity House 9.16.19

“Connected schools” | Have lower rates of suicide attempts – Futurity

“Are You Going Nuts?” | Colbert asks BidenVanity Fair

PreSchool Pals September 2019

Lititz | New pool comingThe Lititz Record

Lititz | new boutique hotel opens on Saturday: Room rates $189 per night – Lancaster Online

