Friday’s news items [Friday the 13th; comparisons: candidates & vaping; know banjo & more] – 9/13/2019

“We think that’s absurd.” – Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial is about more wasted grant dollars as the city of Lancaster is planning to have a pocket park constructed; it will be “‘smaller than a high school basketball court.’ But what’s not small is the cost of turning this modest green space into a reality: close to $750,000.”

“The authority is covering the costs with money from repayments on loans the authority extended — using state grant funds — to help build the Marriott at Penn Square. Additional funds come from loan repayments from the Press Building project.”

Live-streamed & archived | Last night’s Columbia Borough Budget Meeting September 12, 2019

Oh, no … it is Friday, the 13th! | The only thing that could have been worse than last night’s Democratic debacle — if it had happened on the 13th! What’d we learn? Not much.

compare | “A Side-by-Side Comparison Between Candidates on Key Issues” – ProCon

Think you know the banjo? | Read on – The Bitter Southerner

“This is what I love to do.” | “Interview with Hempfield football player Sierra Mowrer – Lancaster Online

“Person using a JUUL brand of e-cigarette in New York on July 8, 2018

Source: Kenzi Abou-Sabe and Cynthia McFadden, “As Teen Use of Juul Soars, Doctors Ask, What’s Really in These E-Cigs?,” nbcnews.com, Nov. 1, 2018

two sides views | “Is Vaping with E-Cigarettes Safe?” – ProCon [NOTE: Vaping is the page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.]

trusted staffer | arrested for taking lottery tickets at Turkey Hill – West Hempfield Township Police Department CrimeWatch page

legal notice | Columbia Borough School District – Lancaster Online

outlook? | “U.S. manufacturing is slipping into a recession” – Marketplace

uptick | “CPI for all items rises 0.1% in August as medical care, shelter indexes increase” – Bureau of Labor Statistics

Great again? | so much for clean water – The New York Times

some — not all | “Lancaster County judge orders district attorney to release some drug forfeiture records” – Lancaster Online

that’s one side of the story | Here’s another: The DA’s office’s news release along with the Court’s decision which states, “The appeal of the DA’s Office is SUSTAINED IN PART AND DISMISSED IN PART.” – Lancaster County CrimeWatch

quarterly public meeting and program | Grave Concern

Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East

Lancaster, PA 17602-1499. (717) 393-9745

“Marietta in Mourning: Where Early Residents Burried Their Dead”

Presented by: Jim Landis; genealogist, historian and author |Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places. (SOURCE: news release)

Tonight on the hill | Winless Pequea Valley comes to face Columbia’s passing machine. – Lancaster Online