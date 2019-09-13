17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [Friday the 13th; comparisons: candidates & vaping; know banjo & more] – 9/13/2019

“We think that’s absurd.” – Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial is about more wasted grant dollars as the city of Lancaster is planning to have a pocket park constructed; it will be “‘smaller than a high school basketball court.’ But what’s not small is the cost of turning this modest green space into a reality: close to $750,000.”

“The authority is covering the costs with money from repayments on loans the authority extended — using state grant funds — to help build the Marriott at Penn Square. Additional funds come from loan repayments from the Press Building project.”

Live-streamed & archived | Last night’s Columbia Borough Budget Meeting September 12, 2019

Oh, no … it is Friday, the 13th! | The only thing that could have been worse than last night’s Democratic debacle — if it had happened on the 13th!  What’d we learn? Not much.

compare | “A Side-by-Side Comparison Between Candidates on Key Issues”ProCon

banjo

Think you know the banjo? | Read on – The Bitter Southerner

“This is what I love to do.” | “Interview with Hempfield football player Sierra Mowrer Lancaster Online

woman-vaping“Person using a JUUL brand of e-cigarette in New York on July 8, 2018
Source: Kenzi Abou-Sabe and Cynthia McFadden, “As Teen Use of Juul Soars, Doctors Ask, What’s Really in These E-Cigs?,” nbcnews.com, Nov. 1, 2018

two sides views | “Is Vaping with E-Cigarettes Safe?” – ProCon [NOTE:  Vaping  is the page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.]

trusted staffer | arrested for taking lottery tickets at Turkey Hill West Hempfield Township Police Department CrimeWatch page

legal notice | Columbia Borough School DistrictLancaster Online

outlook? | “U.S. manufacturing is slipping into a recession”Marketplace

uptick | “CPI for all items rises 0.1% in August as medical care, shelter indexes increase”Bureau of Labor Statistics

perfect game

Great again? | so much for clean waterThe New York Times

some — not all | “Lancaster County judge orders district attorney to release some drug forfeiture records”Lancaster Online

that’s one side of the story | Here’s another: The DA’s office’s news release along with the Court’s decision which states, “The appeal of the DA’s Office is SUSTAINED IN PART AND DISMISSED IN PART.”Lancaster County CrimeWatch

quarterly public meeting and program | Grave Concern

Wednesday  September  18, 2019 at 7:00 PM  at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East
Lancaster, PA 17602-1499. (717) 393-9745

 “Marietta in Mourning: Where Early Residents Burried Their Dead”

Presented by:   Jim Landis; genealogist, historian and author |Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places. (SOURCE: news release)

Tonight on the hill | Winless Pequea Valley comes to face Columbia’s passing machine.Lancaster Online

 

