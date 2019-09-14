Saturday’s news items [Field of Screams opens; road closure; was stupid? & more] – 9/14/2019

43-6 | Crimson Tide romps – Lancaster Online

Open today | “100 dead bodies, 300 gallons of blood: Field of Screams” – Penn Live

Was stupid? | No Felicity, you most likely won’t outgrow that privileged attitude – The Los Angeles Time

Get Help Now Week |Wolf Administration to Distribute Free Naloxone on September 18 and 25 at Locations Across Pennsylvania as Part of Stop Overdoses in Pa. – news release

Emergency Repair Project | Scheduled on Hill Street Bridge Spanning U.S. 30 in Lancaster County; Project includes detours on Hill Street and US 30 – PennDOT new release

National Hispanic Heritage Month | September 15 through October 15, 2019

Presidential Proclamation | National Hispanic Heritage Month, 2019