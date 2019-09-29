OPINION | invective, free speech and expression

Silencing opposing voices has been tried for centuries.

There have always been those who want to silence the voices of others who do not blindly regurgitate and echo their sentiments and beliefs. They are the despots, the dictators, the zealots, the righteous and the ones who believe they are the “elite.”

Who know better than they; who dares challenge their wisdom?

In too many societies, people as these have their way. In this great nation — borne of the minds, beliefs and fervor of John Locke, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and others, these crusaders of civil liberties engaged the passion of many of the average, everyday citizens to forge ahead to lay the foundation of this great nation.

“The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom. For in all the states of created beings capable of law, where there is no law, there is no freedom.” – John Locke

On the other hand, Vladimir Lenin has written:

“Why should freedom of speech and freedom of press be allowed? Why should a government which (or a man who) is doing what it believes to be right allow itself to be criticized? Ideas are much more fatal things than guns.”

Thankfully, we live in a land which honors freedom of expression and speech rights.