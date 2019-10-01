Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [single trash hauler asterisk; holy sh*t; legal notice & more] – 10/1/2019

What’s in an asterisk? | This agenda item for tonight’s council work session meeting contains an unexplained asterisk? “Discussion of Single Trash Hauler (Ordinance)*”

Reasons why municipalities elect for single trash haulers might include:

Increase recycling by offering single-stream (no sorting) recycling to all residents.

the roads is a major expense to all taxpayers. One trip by a doubleaxle waste hauling truck is equivalent to the wear and tear of 1,000

by reducing truck noise and pollution, and increase safety on streets

would look more appealing to potential businesses and residents.

In Landsdale | Several years ago, the borough asked for resident feedback. – Lansdale Reporter

In this town | The "Council ends single-hauler trash contract pursuit" – Paradise Valley Independent

Nothing yet | Columbia's "Board of Education meets on the third Thursday of every month for regular Board Meetings and the first Thursday of the month for a Committee of the Whole. There is no agenda posted at this time for Thursday's meeting.

How to put on a parade | China’s President Xi has what the DIC wants: if you want to see a parade, Click on the graphic below to watch the nearly three hour 70th Anniversary event in Beijing. See one aspect of why the top former US SEAL said, “China’s massive military buildup is a ‘holy sh*t’ moment.”





They don’t listen | This letter-to-the-editor is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

An independent who’s voting blue | “Over several days, I called the office of Sen. Pat Toomey in Allentown to express my opinions. As a registered independent and a military veteran, I was under the misinterpretation that my thoughts would be respectfully received by the senator’s office. Boy, was I wrong! Twice now his staff has hung up the phone on me. They had no reason to as I was not swearing or being disrespectful. Are they just being overwhelmed with negative input?

“Makes me wonder if the senator is getting a little touchy about the positions he espouses for the dictator — or better put, the emperor in the White House who has no clothes.

“Unfortunately, the Republican Party no longer exists. We are now faced with the Party of tRump. Guess who is voting blue!” – Joe Oestreich, Caernarvon Township

On the November ballot | The Pennsylvania Marsy’s Law Crime Victims Rights Amendment – BallotPedia

Brand expansion | Nikolaus & Hohenadel legal notice – Lancaster Online

Just posted | from the Columbia Borough School District live feed: “PARENTS of students thinking about continuing education after high school – TONIGHT – October 1, 2019 – 6:30 PM – Columbia High School FAFSA (Free Application For Student Aid) Information Night. Learn about everything that you need to know to prepare for and complete the FAFSA.”