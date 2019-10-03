17512 Columbia

More Thursday’s news items [Another Death Cafe; Yay, student newspapers; stolen valor; around the world items & more] 10/3/2019

Buckle up | “Trump Warns of Civil War if He’s Impeached and a Right-Wing Militia Cheers”GQ

Unfettered reporting | “Student journalists have made national headlines time and time again over the past year.” Teen Vogue

Wanna’ be’s | “Man at center of Stolen Valor case once impersonated dead cop” – Morning Call

“‘Why Is There Nothing Left?’ | Pension Funds Failing At Catholic Hospitals” – NPR

POTUS speak | “‘Are you talking to me?’ Trump’s anger at impeachment effort erupts”The Boston Globe

Why? | “Woman climbs over barrier at Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit”The Los Angeles Times

Singapore is dictatorial in its own way | “‘Fake News’ Law Goes Into Effect In Singapore, Worrying Free Speech Advocates”NPR

When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?” | “sometime in October is best” |  – The New York Times

“curfew and news blackout” | It’s what evil, despotic, dictatorial governments — that only exist to protect people and provide personal safety — do.The Washington Post

The ‘deep state’  | the DIC’s “go-to enemy, fights back”The Los Angeles Times

