Saturday’s news items, part 2 [scenes seen; car mortgages;County “complete Count”; & more] – 10/5/2019

Obituary | Hathaway T. Garner, Columbia residentLancaster Online

LEGAL NOTICE | This legal notice is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Manor Township is holding a public hearing to “reviews the past performance of the cable operation Comcast and to identify the future cable-related community needs of the township.”

OPINION: “If We Want US Democracy Back | We Must Undo Attack on Middle Class Launched by Reagan. So long as the governments of America and other countries are captives of oligarchs and big corporations, and hang onto anti-worker, anti-middle-class neoliberal policies, citizens will continue to drift toward hard-right “populist” politicians.” – Common Dreams

thinking long-term? Seven year car loans!!! | “Auto loans are taking longer to pay off”MarketPlace

Join in | “The Lancaster County Complete Count Committee would like to invite you to participate in our 2020 Census efforts. Please RSVP to census@co.lancaster.pa.us if you are interested in participating in a subcommittee, or in becoming a Census Partner.”

Don’t marry me! | “Days before wedding, groom sexually assaulted bridesmaid at Shawnee Inn in Monroe County, police say” – The Morning Call

 

