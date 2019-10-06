November’s Election is just a month away | the specimen ballots are now posted at the County’s Board of Elections Website

The ballots are posted now at the County’s Board of Elections Website. Columbia has six wards and there’s a separate ballot for each. We looked at each ward’s ballot and they appear to be the same. There are separate ballots by ward in the event local party positions are presented.

At the local level in this election, the selections for school board of directors and borough councillor positions are on page two.

VOTING HOURS ARE 7:00 AM TO 8:00 PM ON ELECTION DAY.

ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019

page one

Page two