17512 Columbia

November’s Election is just a month away | the specimen ballots are now posted at the County’s Board of Elections Website

The ballots are posted now at the County’s Board of Elections Website. Columbia has six wards and there’s a separate ballot for each. We looked at each ward’s ballot and they appear to be the same. There are separate ballots by ward in the event local party positions are presented.

At the local level in this election, the selections for school board of directors and borough councillor positions are on page two.

VOTING HOURS ARE 7:00 AM TO 8:00 PM ON ELECTION DAY.

ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019

sample ballot

page one

sample ballot 2

Page two

sample ballot 3

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s