following the election on November 5 …

There’s an election | coming on November 5. And four borough council positions are on the ballot. Here is a snapshot of the sample ballot listing candidates for borough council who are on the ballot. As in any election, all citizens who are registered to vote, hopefully, will go to their voting places to select those persons whom they believe will best represent their values, beliefs and interests.

Hopefully, the electorate will not be swayed by partisan politics or by glittering generalities that will be bandied about. Hopefully, the electorate will vote for principled persons who will reinforce consistency, transparency and ethical practices in governance.

Any time a citizen participates in governance, there is an absolute learning ramp that has to be negotiated. The persons who will participate by being elected public servants or volunteers in committees or boards have taken on responsibilities of mammoth scale. The amount of time they’ll spend in reading, preparing, studying, listening, MBWA (managing by walking around), deliberating, sitting in meetings, etc. is far beyond the monetary or personal recompense they’ll receive.

They will undertake a mission to learn how government works. They will endure seemingly endless meetings, webinars, workshops, conversations, demonstrations, sifting through volumes of emails, voice messages and “street conversations.”

The candidates who are on the ballot, or any other persons who may want to petition as a write-in candidate, want to earn your confidence and your vote.

Now it’s up to you, Mr. / Ms. / Mrs. Registered Voter Citizen.

Between now and November 5 — find out as much as you can about borough governance, the candidates’ views and goals for Columbia, the budget and the way the borough works. Make time to be an involved citizen. Attend borough meetings or view them online. Then be sure to vote for the four borough council candidates who you believe will best represent Columbia’s, and your, interests with integrity, transparency and honesty.