Monday’s news items [not-for-profits have capital; Customer Service & more] – 10/7/2019

Tomorrow night’s council meeting | 10-08-2019 Borough Council Agenda and Meeting Packet – In Process – Additional Meeting Packet Documents will be posted in advance of the meeting. – SOURCE: Borough Website

Interesting in lots of ways | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about the building in Lancaster that housed the former Southern Market and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and is anticipated to be purchased by Lancaster Equity. The article states the group wants to significantly alter the windows of the historic structure and that would “require a review by the city’s Historical Commission and approval from City Council and the Sorace administration.” Also in the article: “The deed requires any owner to preserve and maintain its ‘significant features’ as-is, including the windows.”

Interesting, but curious, too | is the connection with Willow Valley (“An award winning, not-for-profit, independently operated continuing care retirement community (CCRC), it is nationally recognized as a senior living destination for residents from 37 states.”) The LNP – Always Lancaster article states, Lancaster Equity “plans to buy the market building from the redevelopment authority with funds provided by Willow Valley, which is planning to build a major senior living complex across the street at the former LNP production building. Lancaster Equity will sublease about 10,000 square feet for a food hall, commercial kitchen and job training center. Willow Valley will manage and use or sublease the rest of the building.” Sounds a little like the Columbia Market House endeavor: “a unique partnership between the Healthy Columbia Project of CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health and the Borough of Columbia.”

The “fat man” said it first | Fats Domino’s song title came to mind while reading a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. It’s too bad that government entities at all levels don’t recognize that citizens, and everyone who contacts them, are CUSTOMERS! Governments and businesses really need to understand that Customer Service is more than a trite, catchy phrase. A rigid attitude might just be the antithesis of great Gustomer Service. “Customer Service is the act of taking care of the customer’s needs by providing and delivering professional, helpful, high quality service and assistance before, during, and after the customer’s requirements are met.”

On the horizon | couple of rainy days – Today’s Weather!

“‘We Are Inside the Fire’ | An Oral History of the War in Afghanistan” – The New York Times

OPINION: Moral Surrender | Just ask Mike – The New York Times