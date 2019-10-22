Tuesday’s news items [H.A.R.B. rejects; Congratulations, Matt Gambler; quotes & comments & more] – 10/22/2019

Player of the Week | Congratulations to Matt Gambler, Crimson Tide lineman – Lancaster Online

No-o-o-o-o | There’s a photo in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster of a wreath hanging on a light stanchion in Lancaster. Even before Halloween and Thanksgiving, the thought of pushing Christmas is abominable.

H.A.R.B. rejects concept; Council will decide | Sound familiar? That’s the situation in Lancaster as its Council will have a special meeting tonight to take up the design proposed for the downtown’s new showpiece at Barney Ewell Plaza (the former Lancaster Square area). “Council is scheduled to discuss it at a special committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and could take a vote at its regular meeting 90 minutes later, at 7:30 p.m.” – Lancaster Online

Quotes that make sense | From the opinion pages in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

“Over the past two years, the school board itself has also significantly improved. Gone seem the days of the all-too common off-the-record meetings and side conversations, leaving the sunshine laws sitting in the dark and the board publicly rebuked for holding illegal meetings.” – letter about the Manheim Township School Board.

“No farms, no food!” – from another letter-to-the-editor.

“Elections matter. Nothing could be more important.” – from another letter-to-the-editor.

“Only a government-run institution could come up with that.” – From the editorial, a Lancaster Online commenter makes this comment about the State University system looking for taxpayer funding to fix their own failures. Columbia news, views & reviews asked about this piece of raw stupid on Sunday: “ Bail out time again | Hey, taxpayers! We did not see the future coming! We need you to help help us reorganize our lives. Give us money, lots of money. – The Philadelphia Inquirer”

Legal Notices | Posted at the Columbia Borough Website: “The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM, in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia PA, to consider the following application(s) and/or appeal(s): Cimarron Investments LLC is requesting special exception(s) and/or variance(s) … ” also published in today’s publication of general circulation, LNP – Always Lancaster.