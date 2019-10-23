Wednesday’s news items [Council meeting notes] – 10/23/2019

Did you watch last night’s council meeting? | You should. In addition to those in the gallery, so far more than 640 have watched the online streaming of the meeting. Seemingly half of the comments are sycophantic notes from one borough apologist.

Council chamber changes coming | Last night Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger delivered a proposal to modify the layout of the council so that it is more amenable for the citizens. The borough will be investing in a new video system and improvements to the audio system.

Lancaster City’s layout| note the layout the city of Lancaster uses. The video screen is mounted so the citizens can see what’s being presented. Councillors can watch on their computers.

Point of order | Since the borough claims to use Roberts Rules of Order in the conduct of meetings, it’s important of understand the points made by citizen Frank Doutrich about “point of order.” Columbia’s ordinance shows: § 5-22 Robert’s Rules of Order. The rules of parliamentary practice comprised in Robert’s Rules of Order shall govern in all cases in which they are applicable and not inconsistent with the standing rules of the Council and with the provisions regarding the conduct of meetings previously set forth in this chapter.”

“In Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised (RONR), a point of order may be raised if the rules appear to have been broken. This may interrupt a speaker during debate, or anything else if the breach of the rules warrants it. The point is resolved before business continues.

“The point of order calls upon the chair to make a ruling. The chair may rule on the point of order or submit it to the judgment of the assembly. If the chair accepts the point of order, it is said to be ruled “well taken”. If not, it is said to be ruled “not well taken”.

“Generally, a point of order must be raised at the time the rules are broken or else it would be too late. For example, if a motion was made and discussion began on it, it would be too late to raise a point of order that the motion was not seconded. If such a motion was adopted without a second, it remains valid and not having a second becomes irrelevant.”

Point of Order: During a meeting you notice that someone (even the presiding officer) is disobeying Robert’s Rules of Order. You state ‘Point of Order’ and explain your point. The Presiding Officer rules on your point and you help to keep everyone in line. Point of Information: One right no one can take from you is the right to understand the process and the potential consequences of the next voting. You have the right to stop business and have someone explain the process and consequences of the debate or the voting. Your request for information can not be ignored by the Presiding Officer. – Robert’s Rules

Lots of help is out there | In addition to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania’s Department of Education, every county’s emergency management agency … and every municipality’s emergency management agency coordinator has to know how to counsel and guide churches, schools and other entities about emergency planning procedures … including fire drills.