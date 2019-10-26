Strange as it may seem: Rumsfeld may have been onto something.

Crazy … but … trying to figure this one out will drive you crazy. Remember when Donald Rumsfeld once said:

“There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don’t know we don’t know.”

Here’s a trail of known’s and unknowns: this is posted at the Columbia Crime Watch Webpage.

Note: The notice directs folks to the Columbia Borough Website: Job descriptions and applications are available at the Borough Office which is located at 308 Locust Street or online at www.columbiapa.net.

And there it is, as promised, at the Website. But it states exactly what’s at the Columbia Police Department’s Crimewatch page.

So, to locate the job description, you key in “employment” and you’ll be directed to this.

Not exactly what you’re looking for, you say. So you keystroke in “Community Service Aide” and, voila, you’re back where you began.

You might wonder: Was this position announcement discussed at the Tuesday night council meeting? Well, this was included in the Meeting packet. It is page 15 of the 153 page Meeting packet.

It’s shown on page 21 of the packet again.

It’s shown once again in the packet on 93 of the packet in the monthly financials.

Nowhere at the Borough Website is the job description shown — nor the pay scale and benefits — yet this comment is posted at the Columbia Borough facebook page. The person who posted it did not cite the source; it is posted at Indeed.com.

