OPINION: Campaigning for office | positive commentary from the candidates and …

On November 5, Columbia’s registered voters will be voting for open positions on the borough council and the school board of directors. Many of the candidates have facebook pages that serve as their conveyor of messages that are constructive and focused on real-issues (links to their facebook pages are shown below in this post).

Many of these candidates for office are interfacing with citizens to respond to issues and scenarios that impact citizens. This kind of sincere exchange and open dialogue, we think is healthy discourse.

But there are also other efforts being used via social media sites that are managed by anonymous “masterbaiters”, would-be provocateurs and mudslingers. These sites revel in innuendo, direct malicious assaults and GOBAG (good old boy and girl) garbage speak. We think this is nonsense, but is the hallmark of their ilk.

Insinuations and efforts to discredit serve no purpose. Subjective and underhanded comments ought to be balanced with verifiable research easily done at these sites:

The countdown to Election day 2019 is on. Just days from now, registered voters get the opportunity absent in so many places on this earth. They get to pick the folks who will represent them in the political offices at the state, county and local levels.

The local level is the most important level — here’s where voters may actually know the candidates. These candidates are people you’ve met; people you went to school or church with; your neighbors or people you work with. These are the people who will be charged with managing the municipal and educational systems RIGHT HERE IN COLUMBIA.

Make the effort to find out who the candidates are and what’s important to them. One way to do that is to talk with them; ask them questions and listen to them. Find out where they stand on topics, issues and programs that directly concern you.

One way to get to know them is by looking at their facebook pages; here are the candidate facebook pages we know about. If there are others, we’ve missed, please send an email to 17512@mail.com and let us know about them.

Columbians will be voting for “not more than four” candidates for borough councillor.

Columbians will be voting for “not more than five” candidates for school board of directors.

Sandra Duncan*

Kathleen Hohenadel*

Charles Leader*

Lauren K. Van Stetten*

Rebecca Young*

Fred Thomas

Kaitlyn Keyser

Lester W. Putt

NOTE: The above candidates with asterisks have a consolidated facebook page.

Columbians will be voting for “not more than two” candidates for school board of directors – 2 YR.

While searching for candidates’ facebook accounts we found this one from an antagonist, a current school board director with an opposition view:

