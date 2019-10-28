17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [K-9 win; jobs abound; Land Bank & more] – 10/28/2019

POTUS raves about K-9 | “I call it a dog. A beautiful dog — a talented dog — was injured and brought back.”The Boston Globe

Jobs | Opportunities abound

land bank

Where does the Land Bank get its money? | The Lancaster County Land Bank has had a  relationship with Columbia Borough in which it tries to “deter blight and to return vacant property to productive status using a unified, predictable, and transparent process, thereby revitalizing neighborhoods and strengthening the County’s tax base.” At it’s August meeting, the Land Bank approved a motion to submit a grant application to “DCED Keystone Communities Program for up to $200,000 to support the rehabilitation of targeted properties in the Land Bank inventory.”

Guess baseball isn’t for him | Trump met with sustained boos when introduced at Game 5 of the World Series” – – The Washington Post

