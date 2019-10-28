Monday’s news items [K-9 win; jobs abound; Land Bank & more] – 10/28/2019

POTUS raves about K-9 | “I call it a dog. A beautiful dog — a talented dog — was injured and brought back.” – The Boston Globe
Jobs | Opportunities abound
- Amazon – from $15.00 an hour
- Nordstrom – from $15.60 an hour – walk-in interviews
- Columbia Police Department – $21,164.00 to $42,328.00 /year (Community Service Aide) at Indeed.com
- Or Columbia Police Department – $20.35 an hour (Community Service Aide)
- Columbia Borough School District – no starting rates shown for Head Cook • Food Service Courier • Asst. Custodian-Full Time • Substitute Teacher Services • Food Service Assistant • Crossing Guard • Playground Aide • Special Education Teacher • Speech and Language Therapist • Elementary K-4th Grade Teacher.
Where does the Land Bank get its money? | The Lancaster County Land Bank has had a relationship with Columbia Borough in which it tries to “deter blight and to return vacant property to productive status using a unified, predictable, and transparent process, thereby revitalizing neighborhoods and strengthening the County’s tax base.” At it’s August meeting, the Land Bank approved a motion to submit a grant application to “DCED Keystone Communities Program for up to $200,000 to support the rehabilitation of targeted properties in the Land Bank inventory.”
Guess baseball isn’t for him | “Trump met with sustained boos when introduced at Game 5 of the World Series” – – The Washington Post
I thought the school district outsourced their custodians a few years ago? Did that contract end?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
We don’t know.