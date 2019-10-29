Tuesday’s news items [Library events tomorrow: a job fair & elder law workshop; MAG mile; Apartments in Marietta & more] – 10/29/2019

Lancaster Online article | “Coffee & Cream opens in former railroad station in Columbia”

Bridge closing on Saturday | Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch notice with no explanation

Who,What, When, Where & Why | Join us for the MAG 5K Fall Flash – Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce

Another street closing | “Pyramid Construction will utilize a crane to erect a steel superstructure at 401 Locust Street beginning Monday, October 28th at 7:00 AM and plan to finish work by 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019.” – Columbia Borough Police Department Crime Watch page

Marietta’s new housing | will attract middle-income tenants. Riverside Foundry apartments and townhouses will include apartment rents as these: “one-bedroom units, $1,150; two-bedroom units, $1,350; three-bedroom units, $1,650. Monthly rent for the townhouses will range from $1,600 to $1,800.” – Lancaster Online

This weekend in Lancaster

POTUS | Making friends again — this time in Chicago – The Chicago Tribune

Columbia’s Police Department is included | Beards for Brothers 2019 – A no-shave November fundraiser: “This is the sixth year that Chiefs of Police have waived their departments’ facial hair policies and will be allowing officers to grow beards through the month of November. This year we are proud to be joined by officers and first responders from Lebanon County, as well as, local Volunteer Firefighters, EMS and Dispatchers from Lancaster County, PA.”

Columbia’s fancy downtown window paintings by Columbia Borough School District’s students is a page one of the Schools section in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Ever wondered | How many places in Columbia may sell alcoholic beverages? Here’s the list of licenses from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s database: