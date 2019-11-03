Sunday’s news items, part 3 [scenes and signs seen; stuck on an escalator; old grainy video & more] – 11/3/2019

Scenes seen | Signs seen too on the days leading into election day

Looks as the lion’s watching this sign.

Looks like an election year. And a hiring year. Why does everything seem to confuse. Is it Columbia Borough School District or Columbia School District.

Here’s a sign that either says (a) Columbia’s Code Enforcement Department folks are not observant (b) Columbia’s Code Enforcement Department just doesn’t give a hoot, (c) this property owner has something on the Code Enforcement Department or (d) all of the above.

Above from top left clockwise: Small house lots of electric meters; in the distance, new senior housing at St. Anne’s in Mountville (more evidence that Lancaster is a retirement hot spot); some of the houses for sale signs in the borough; dated condemnation post and zoning permit. Aren’t there timelines on these kinds of things?

Above from top left clockwise: another election sign; a leasing sign; a welcome sign; a high house number; no trespassing and more election signs.

On the topic of election signs and political advertising | The Pennsylvania Law (“PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CODE” Act of Jun. 3, 1937, P.L. 1333, No. 320) states it this way: “Section 1638. Advertising.– (a) Whenever any person makes an expenditure for the purpose of financing communications expressly advocating the election or defeat of a candidate, or ballot questions, through any broadcasting station, newspaper, magazine, outdoor advertising facility, direct mailing, or any other type of general public political advertising, such communication:

(1) If authorized by the candidate, his authorized political committee or their agents, shall clearly and conspicuously state that the communication has been authorized.

(2) If not authorized by a candidate, his authorized political committee, or their agents, shall clearly and conspicuously state the name of the person who made or financed the expenditure for the communication, including, in the case

of a political committee the name of any affiliated or connected

organization.

(3) Any person, firm or corporation, political committee or party or member thereof, violating any of the provisions of this section, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be sentenced to pay a fine not

exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000), or to undergo an imprisonment of not less than one (1) month nor more than two (2) years, or both, in the discretion of the court.

Not third world in everything | “Uzbekistan began allowing photography in its opulent metro, which has been described as one of the most ornate in the world.” – BBC

Highest bidder fire service? | Here’s a old, grainy video that mocks a “what if” world; but it’s what’s happening in California.

Training video | the above video was a helpful tool while working with incident management training with municipalities, agencies, organizations. Just as this one used to change thinking and “stuck on an escalator” patterns.