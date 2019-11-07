17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [early birds; showing up matters; when meeting clash & more] – 11/7/2019

the early bird gets the worm | Tomorrow morning, be one of the first 200 in the line outside the new Giant grocery store in West Hempfield Township at the old Musser’s store for giveaways. Below is a portion of the ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancster. You may also have received a mailer with special coupons.

giant opening

galvanizing

Change happens | … when people get out and vote. The best way to change the status quo was demonstrated on Tuesday across the county when people actually show up on election day.

possession charge | “marijuana, numerous marijuana seeds, growing and packaging materials, and a digital scale.”Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

to die for

For those who cannot be in two places at the same time | Tonight’s School Board Committee of the Whole meeting clashes with the borough council meeting and compels folks to make a choice: one or the other. Borough meetings are live streamed and archived; this is something the school district ought to consider on it’s more important things to do. Meanwhile, the agenda for tonight’s meeting is posted and is here:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s