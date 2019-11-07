Thursday’s news items, part 2 [early birds; showing up matters; when meeting clash & more] – 11/7/2019

the early bird gets the worm | Tomorrow morning, be one of the first 200 in the line outside the new Giant grocery store in West Hempfield Township at the old Musser’s store for giveaways. Below is a portion of the ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancster. You may also have received a mailer with special coupons.

Change happens | … when people get out and vote. The best way to change the status quo was demonstrated on Tuesday across the county when people actually show up on election day.

possession charge | “marijuana, numerous marijuana seeds, growing and packaging materials, and a digital scale.” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

For those who cannot be in two places at the same time | Tonight’s School Board Committee of the Whole meeting clashes with the borough council meeting and compels folks to make a choice: one or the other. Borough meetings are live streamed and archived; this is something the school district ought to consider on it’s more important things to do. Meanwhile, the agenda for tonight’s meeting is posted and is here:

11/7/2019 [6:00PM-8:00PM] @ 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512

– COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE AGENDA –

1. Welcome and Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Notice of Executive Session – October 17, 2019 – Personnel 5. Communications – None 6. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only 7. Agenda Items – Consent to Approve: a. Personnel Report b. Student Expulsion c. Facility Use Requests d. Waiver of Fees Requests 8. Agenda Items – Minutes (Mr. Leader – Board President) a. Discussion on Minutes b. Minutes 9. Agenda Items – Curriculum & Instruction (Mrs. Kedney – Chair) a. Discussion on Curriculum & Instruction Items 10. Agenda Items – Finance and Audit/Property (Miss Hohenadel – Chair) a. Discussion of Committee Items b. Finance & Audit Items c. Agreement with Family First Health for 2019-20 Conditioned Upon Review and Approval by the Solicitor d. Facility Use Requests e. Waiver of Fees Request 11. Agenda Items – Personnel/Extra-Curricular (Mr. Knighton – Chair) a. Discussion of Committee Items b. Approval of Student Activities 12. Superintendent Updates – Mr. Strickler 13. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items 14. Adjournment