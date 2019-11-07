17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [the new: Industrial Hemp Awareness Fair; the old: Windows 7 & other news] -11/7/2019

“Should you use CBD for pain?” | “People looking for a safer pain reliever are turning to cannabis-derived CBD, but is that a good idea?”Futurity

In the borough council meeting packet | Columbia’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Board’s Industrial Hemp Awareness Fair is an agenda item for tonight’s borough council meeting.

Borough Manager wanted | Elizabethtown Borough

Hijackers | “Laser pointers can hijack your virtual assistants” Futurity

Why do all the good things have to end? | “Windows 7 reaches end of support on January 14, 2020, your computer will still function but Microsoft will no longer provide support. Millions of Windows 7 users will have to deal with it, though it is, in our opinon, far superior to Windows 10.

Moving on up | Lions ranked fourthESPN

 

