Friday’s news items [Giant opens today; council meeting notes; & more] – 11/8/2019

Today | Giant Foods will open in the former Musser’s Store site in West Hempfield Township’s Shoppes at Prospect this morning at 8:00 am.

Not able to attend last night’s council meeting? | You can watch the video here.

Notes from the meeting | • Citizen and Parks & Recreation committee member Susan Love pitched the idea of a Hemp Festival. The festival is an idea that will charge vendors to display and participate in the festival. Parks & Recreation committee “lead councilperson” Pam Williams injected several seemingly rehearsed comments and questions about the festival. The proceeds for the Hemp Festival will be awarded to the borough. Councillor John Novak observed that the borough is asking groups asking for streetscape events to consider other venues rather than the public street. • Last night’s meeting included a jousting match with Columbia QRS / Lancaster EMS (LEMSA) and Susquehanna Valley SMS. Columbia QRS in engaged in the pursuit of a merger with LEMSA and is seeking status as the borough’s preferred emergency medical services provider. • A touch of class was observed after the meeting as councillor John Novak congratulated Heather Zink on her election as a councillor. Newly elected councillor Howard Stevens also posted this at his facebook page: “I want to thank Councilman Novak who came to me after the meeting and congratulated me on being on the next Council.”

EMS Certification Levels | Introduced into the EMS discussions last night was the subject of emergency medical services staffing. Many people use EMS staffing position interchangeable; there are several levels of EMS Certification in the Commonwealth of PA.

