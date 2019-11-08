School shootings | identification is better than response

“The Secret Service has released new research on targeted school violence. The agency’s report found most students who committed deadly school attacks over the past decade were badly bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others but was never reported.”

“Most of those students were motivated by a specific grievance, and every single one was experiencing extreme stress. But there remains significant variation among the perpetrators, and schools should use a comprehensive analysis to detect true threats rather than trying to profile students, the report says.

In March of 2018 | Columbia news, views & reviews posted this article:

Following the 1999 Columbine school mass shooting incident, the Safe School Initiative was implemented through the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center and the Department of Education’s Safe and Drug-Free Schools Program. Since then, mass shootings have continued and lots of ideas about ways to stop the shootings continue. A key output of the initiative was the development and release of the report below. This report remains the gold standard and should be read by all.

Yesterday | The Secret Service released a new report that affirmed much of what was included in the 2002 report. The report, PROTECTING AMERICA’S SCHOOLS | A U.S. SECRET SERVICE ANALYSIS OF TARGETED SCHOOL VIOLENCE, states “Additionally, many of the schools that experienced these tragedies had implemented physical security measures (e.g., cameras, school resource officers, lockdown procedures).

“A multidisciplinary threat assessment team, in conjunction with the appropriate policies, tools, and training, is the best practice for preventing future tragedies. A thorough review of the findings contained in this report should make clear that

tangible steps can be taken to reduce the likelihood that any student would cause harm, or be harmed, at school.”

“94% (of mass school shooters) experienced at least one of the home-life factors that are similar to the factors identified in the Adverse Childhood Experiences scale (A.C.E.s). “Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a tremendous impact on future violence victimization and perpetration, and lifelong health and opportunity. Working together, we can help create neighborhoods, communities, and a world in which every child can thrive.”