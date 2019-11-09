Saturday’s news items [at the Library; industrial hemp & more] – 11/9/2019

Strong town? | Back in 2016, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this article: “on becoming a “Strong Town” | it starts with a vision.” At Lancaster Online, this article begins, “Lancaster faces tough near-term financial challenges — but might the city be better positioned for long-term sustainability than the suburbs that surround it?” Those questions were the focus of a forum held last night in this presentation: “Is Lancaster a Strong Town?”

In name only | Columbia Economic Development Corporation has a new Website format, but pretty much is singing the same song: “CEDC purchased Hotel Locust/Columbia 4 years ago with the goal of attracting positive redevelopment of these key downtown properties. We have recently teamed up with the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority in assembling key adjoining properties and marketing this project. While the buildings are “hotels” in name only – we are seeking redevelopment through first floor commercial use and a combination of upper floor office and/or market rate residential development.

What’s their secret? | Columbia’s Economic Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce and others have updated websites in “quick time.” The Borough’s website development, on the other hand, is in super “slo-mo.” In May, 2018 the borough approved a contract with a company to provide Website planning, development, administration and technical support for the updated Website. The price $9,900.

Private investment | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster proclaims: “Newly released estimates say private investment totaling about $263 million will result in 1,531 permanent jobs, “many with household-sustaining wages.” Here’s another promise of that often recited “economic development.” The article refers to the announced “Penn State Health hospital and other commercial buildings” that are planned for East Hempfield Township.

What’s economic development? | Other than the blindly recited term often spouted and seldom quantified or substantiated by some local elected public servants, this is one definition: “Progress in an economy, or the qualitative measure of this. Economic development usually refers to the adoption of new technologies, transition from agriculture-based to industry-based economy, and general improvement in living standards.”

Will it become “dah, dah bank park?” | Another article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster si about the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation consideration about renting space for a billboard company’s sign on Long Park property. Another sell-out in the sake of money. How long will it take for some company to pay for naming rights for the park? Will Bedford Falls turn into Potterville?

Columbia Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | This is from the LNP – Always Lancaster brief: “Council members gave a tentative nod of approval for an industrial hemp awareness fair to be held in the borough May 2. The plan: The event is the brainchild of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which envisions the event as a fundraiser for planned improvements to the borough’s Rotary Park. The event will be free to the public. Money will be raised from fees paid by vendors. The borough has not yet decided on the location for the event.”

Uses for industrial hemp | At the recent council meeting, Councillor Pam Williams and Susan Love, “a member of the rec board who also is a volunteer with the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council,” spoke about the value and many uses (The fibers and stalks are used in hemp clothing, construction materials, paper, biofuel, plastic composites, and more.) of an Industrial Hemp Festival. Love spoke of many uses but did not mention the Cannabidiol (CBD) phenomenon as an industrial hemp use.

Driving news | “Sign Installation on Route 30 in Lancaster County; Work rescheduled after being postponed due to inclement weather” – news release