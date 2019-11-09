Help wanted!

“The 2020 Census officially starts counting people in January 2020 in remote Toksook Bay, Alaska.

“The U.S. Census Bureau launched a national recruitment effort today to hire approximately 500,000 temporary workers to help conduct the 2020 Census. Nearly 4,000 local recruiting events are scheduled to take place this week in communities across the nation.

“‘We need people to apply now so they can be considered for part-time census taker positions next spring,’ said Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for Field Operations. ‘Recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and applicants who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. It’s important we hire people in every community in order to have a complete and accurate census.’

LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA PAY RATE PER HOUR: $15.00 * The pay rate above is for a census taker position. Census takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.