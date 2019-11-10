Sunday’s news items [$ Million property sale; spam mail; restaurant inspections & more] – 11/10/2019

$1,000,000 property sale | This property was sold to RBLD Properties 1 LLC this week. For $1,000,000.

A week or two ago, we received this in the mail. | H-m-m-m, Canadian post mark ans a Canadian return address. What’s this all about, we wondered. In the envelope was a first for us; this scam letter; the fishing never stops:

Hey, Mr. Daniel Woods, we’re not playing.

Only four? | Yep, only four retail shopping invitations in this LNP – Always Lancaster Destinations display ad in today’s newspaper.

Veterans in your family? | “Our U.S. military records cover all 50 states and nearly 400 years of American history, from the Colonial era to Vietnam—and beyond. Discovering your family’s service to our nation may just be a quick search away. Search for free now through November 17.” – Ancestry.com

Dependability! | You can find lists the weekly food inspections for Lancaster County’s food serving establishments at Lancaster Online’s Website and you can find all the restaurants across the state at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Website. Beginning on January 1, 2020, Columbia’s food-serving establishments will be posted there too; The Borough recently began posting its own conducted surveys at the Borough Website at the end of each month.