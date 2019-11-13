It’s “Extraordinary Give” time; only one economic development corporation is listed among the non-profits.

One of a kind? | Seriously, once again, Columbia Economic Development Corporation has entered itself into the Extraordinary Give coming on November 22. Literally hundreds of area non-profits are listed at the searchable database but there’s only one “economic development corporation.

Here’s the CEDC narrative | “The Columbia Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) was founded in 2005 as a non-profit economic development organization that supports projects and programs in Columbia. We work with businesses and investors seeking to locate or expand in Columbia by helping them find properties, and work through their business plans, financing, permitting and workforce issues. We have worked with the community and the Borough in developing economic development plans and we support historic and artistic projects that attract interest in Columbia. As a means of beautifying the neighborhood and attracting tourism we organized the installation of a 225′ long mural at Front and Walnut, on the Eastern Drillers’ Manufacturing Co. wall that faces River Park and is at the Trail Head of the Northwest River Trail. About 1/3 of the mural has been installed and it will be completed Spring 2019. We’re working on an interactive property database for investors and new businesses seeking information on Columbia that we will begin loading into our new website this winter. We’re conducting an extensive outreach effort to attract new investments, and have just signed an agreement to work with the Lancaster County Land Bank on securing a developer for Hotel Locust/Hotel Columbia.

Eight days away | “The Extraordinary Give is day for people across our community to come together to support of causes they care about and inspire others to do the same! Remember, every dollar you donate will be STRETCHED by more than $500,000 thanks to Rodgers & Associates, the High Foundation, and all of our community sponsors!” It happens on November 22.

“Can any community benefit organization participate in Extraordinary Give? | “If you are a 501(c)(3) public charity that is sub classified as 509a1, 509a2, or 509a3 (Type 1, Type 2, or Type 3 Functionally Integrated supporting organization), you are eligible to apply for participation. Your organization’s status will be verified by our team.

There are no restrictions based on organization size or location; however, you must serve residents of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Other requirements include:

Certification by the organization that it has current state registrations to raise funds (in PA the registration is with the Bureau of Charitable Organizations or “BCO”). Some types of organizations are exempt- check with the PA department of state if you are unsure.

Certification by the organization that it prepares and submits to the IRS a complete copy of the organization’s IRS Form 990 annually.

Has had an independent audit or financial review completed within the last 2 years. An upload is required.

Must be able to confirm additional certifications during the registration process around 501(c)(3) governance and federal compliance.

Agrees to be a participant in the Extraordinary Give and abides by the guidelines of the program.

In Columbia | There are numerous “Extraordinary Give Events on November 22 and there’s an EXTRA Give Columbia event: Columbia Creative Factory | Participating organizations include Columbia Creative Factory, Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, Our Lady of the Angels, Columbia Senior Center and the Columbia Food Bank.

November 22, 3:15 pm – November 22, 4:30 pm

Location – 247 Locust St, Columbia PA 17512

The Future of Columbia, where all ages come together creating hope. Create artwork with the children, seniors and all those in between: large scale painting 3:00 pm-5:00 pm and building tours 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. (children will be there from 3:15 pm until 4:30 pm)