Today’s news items [positive growth; change & more] – 11/13/2019

WOW! Some things change | Wonder whether the shot fired by the Evansville Aces will be a precursor for Mayor Pete? What a stunner as the University of Evansville dumped No. 1 Kentucky. – Courier and Press, Evansville, IN

Some things don’t | No surprises at last night’s borough council meeting; everything was business as expected.

LEGAL NOTICE | This legal notice advertising a special meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019, promised at last night’s meeting, is posted at the Borough Website.

“Office will close at 3PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 | to allow staff to attend the Annual Volunteer and Staff Appreciation Event.” – Borough Website

Is it public art? | Lancaster’s council meeting last night dealt with the “public art” the new 101NQ structure in downtown Lancaster. Just weeks ago, Lancaster’s H.A.R.B. rejected the art a few weeks ago. Lots of citizens were on hand making testimony last night. In a two plus hour meeting, the artists and citizens came out to voice their positions about public art. There is some philosophic congruence with the visions of Lancaster and Columbia, too.

A closer look | 101NQ

The budget for the facade is $600k | Here’s what Lancaster Public Art is all about: “Lancaster Public Art focuses on equity, livability & excellence to promote neighborhood connectivity, create meaningful collaborations and magnify Lancaster’s distinct sense of place.”

Did Lancaster’s Council support it’s H.A.R.B. decision? | Find out at around the 1:50 mark in the video.