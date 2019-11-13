17512 Columbia

Today’s news items [positive growth; change & more] – 11/13/2019

WOW!  Some things change | Wonder whether the shot fired by the Evansville Aces will be a precursor for Mayor Pete? What a stunner as the University of Evansville dumped No. 1 Kentucky. – Courier and Press, Evansville, IN

Some things don’t | No surprises at last night’s borough council meeting; everything was business as expected.

 

LEGAL NOTICE | This legal notice advertising a special meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019, promised at last night’s meeting, is posted at the Borough Website.

“Office will close at 3PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019to allow staff to attend the Annual Volunteer and Staff Appreciation Event.”Borough Website

Is it public art? | Lancaster’s council meeting last night dealt with the “public art” the new 101NQ structure in downtown Lancaster. Just weeks ago, Lancaster’s H.A.R.B. rejected the art a few weeks ago. Lots of citizens were on hand making testimony last night. In a two plus hour meeting, the artists and citizens came out to voice their positions about public art. There is some philosophic congruence with the visions of Lancaster and Columbia, too.

101NQ_Aerial.jpg  art lanc city

A closer look | 101NQ

The budget for the facade is $600k | Here’s what Lancaster Public Art is all about: “Lancaster Public Art focuses on equity, livability & excellence to promote neighborhood connectivity, create meaningful collaborations and magnify Lancaster’s distinct sense of place.”

Did Lancaster’s Council support it’s H.A.R.B. decision? | Find out at around the 1:50 mark in the video.

Columbia Volunteers for GED Instruction

 

 

 

