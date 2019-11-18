Wreaths Across America event at Mount Bethel Cemetery

“Mount Bethel Cemetery Announced as an Official Location for the 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day

The cemetery will join more than 1600 participating locations across the country on Saturday, December 14, 2019 to proclaim “Everyone plays a part”.

Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia, PA will be joining in the effort to support the mission to REMEMBER, HONOR, TEACH, as an official location for 2019. This is the THIRD year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.

In 2018, nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,600 locations, will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beginning at 12 noon, at 700 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, master of ceremonies Kevin Kraft Sr. will acknowledge seven branches of military service. Included will be the Catholic War Vet color guard, a bugler to play taps and a 21-gun salute.

The Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery plans to raise enough funds to place 690 remembrance wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at Mount Bethel Cemetery. Our goal is to place a live balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there spreading patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country. Mount Bethel Cemetery has veterans from the Revolutionary War and every US conflict up to and including Vietnam.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Columbia, PA for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event, open to all. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

Deadline for 2019 donations is November 30th • Location ID: PMBCC GroupID: PA0358P

SOURCE: news release