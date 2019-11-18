17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [EXTRAordinary Give nears; H.A.R.B. meeting; & more] – 11/18/2019

Be informed | The above graphic is gleaned from this article at Lancaster Online: “More than 520 nonprofits gear up for 8th annual Extraordinary Give.”

Three days away | It’s the EXTRAOrdinary Give in Lancaster County.

ExtraGive Hot Spots | There are numerous “ExtraGive Hot Spots” including this one in Columbia: “Columbia Creative Factory: Participating organizations include Columbia Creative Factory, Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, Our Lady of the Angels, Columbia Senior Center and the Columbia Food Bank. November 22, 3:15 pm – November 22, 4:30 pm, Location – 247 Locust St, Columbia PA 17512The Future of Columbia, where all ages come together creating hope. Create artwork with the children, seniors and all those in between: large scale painting 3:00 pm-5:00 pm and building tours 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. (children will be there from 3:15 pm until 4:30 pm)

harb noticeThis Historical Architectural Review Board meeting notice in in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

New business? | Actually Four O’Clock Treat LLC‘s been registered with the Commonwealth since 2018.

And this is needed? | Because there is a penis museum in Iceland, there’s now a vagina museum in London. All in the cause of economic development, perhaps?

 

