Remembrance – 11/19/2019

In two minutes | on November 19, 1863 President Abraham Lincoln’s address at Gettysburg concluded with “and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

NOTE: We tried to post this early this morning, but because Comcast was having issues and we were having issues with the lousy telephone support that Comcast presents, this ia late post. With Comcast, it’s always the Customer’s fault. After nearly 30 minutes on the phone with a Comcast service representative this morning, we thanked the person for his no-help lack of service and left for the day. Miraculously, upon our return nearly nine hours later, our Internet service is restores. Thanks for nothing but frustration, Comcast!