Tuesday’s afternoon news items [Family First BlockParty; kids know hypocrisy; Art on the River; Columbia’s purple & more] – 11/19/2019

“Join Us at Our Columbia Site” | Family First Health invites you to “Stop by our Columbia site between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Friday for a Mini Healthy Columbia Block Party! We’ll be celebrating this day of giving with free food, music, games for the whole family, and more! 369 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512

Invitation | On Friday, November 22 from 5-9 p.m., Sparrow Website and Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce host Art On The River, an exhibition showcasing local high-school students artwork inspired by the Susquehanna River.

Join us for the art exhibition featuring local high-school student artwork inspired by the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Sparrow Websites is partnering with the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to provide this free event that will include door prizes, Hors d’oeuvres, and juried prizes for the student artists.

To RSVP for the event, for additional information, or for other questions, please visit www.sparrowwebsites.com. – SOURCE: news release

“A Gardener’s Gratitude List” – “From food to oxygen to pollinators to exercise and sheer beauty” – Penn State Extension Center

They know! | Kids are onto hypocrisy by age 7 – Futurity

Winter project | “Creating a Closed Terrarium” – Penn State Extension

“Most areas of the country are likely to respond online, so most housing units will first receive a letter asking you to go online to complete the census questionnaire (these Internet First areas are shown in purple on the map).”

Columbia’s purple | “Areas to Receive 2020 Census Paper Questionnaires First” – US Census Bureau”