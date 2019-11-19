New report stresses urgent need for high quality infant toddler child care

Today, across Pennsylvania, Start Strong PA released a new report demonstrating the benefits and need for high quality infant toddler child care. According to the Pennsylvania KIDS COUNT Data Center, Pennsylvania is home to 1,270,433 families with children and 418,455 of the children are under three years old.

“Infant and toddler brains make millions of neural connections every second – At no other time in a human’s life will the brain develop at this remarkable speed. Every second matters because each second that passes is one we cannot get back,” said Cara Ciminillo, Executive Director, Trying Together.

Research shows that high-quality child care makes the difference and Pennsylvania serves as a model for other states in how we rate quality in our child care settings. Keystone STARS, Pennsylvania’s quality rating system, uses research-based standards focused on: staff qualifications, curriculum, environment, family and community partnerships, and business practices.

With 69% of families having both parents working and with 70% of all mothers in the labor force, high-quality child care settings can have a positive, lasting impact on brain growth for thousands of children birth to age three. Unfortunately, only 43% of child care capacity in the state currently meets high-quality standards as determined by Keystone STARS. This means many families across our Commonwealth do not have a high-quality child care option for the care and education