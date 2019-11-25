17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [meetings & more] – 11/25/2019

MEETINGS

execute session.jpg

Wonder who? | The October 3 School Board of Directors Meeting minutes shows an “execute session.” Wonder who was executed? Wonder whether it was literal or figurative?

internet use.jpg

Internet exceptionalism | The world is catching up and poised to overtake the North American lead. And the world is a big place with lots of people.

 

 

