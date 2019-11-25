Monday’s news items [meetings & more] – 11/25/2019

Tuesday @ 7:00 pm | Borough Council meeting — Agenda and packet not yet posted

Wednesday @ 7:00 pm | Zoning Hearing Board meeting — Updated ZONING HEARING BOARD AGENDA- 112719

— December sometime | The School Board of Directors’ Reorganization Meeting – No notice of the Reorganization Meeting is yet posted at the School District’s Website, though this is:”The Board of Education meets on the third Thursday of every month for regular Board Meetings and the first Thursday of the month for a Committee of the Whole. Special additional meetings may be scheduled from time to time and these are pre-advertised in LNP. All meetings are held at the District Administration Center, 200 North Fifth Street in Columbia, PA, 17512.”

Wonder who? | The October 3 School Board of Directors Meeting minutes shows an “execute session.” Wonder who was executed? Wonder whether it was literal or figurative?

Internet exceptionalism | The world is catching up and poised to overtake the North American lead. And the world is a big place with lots of people.