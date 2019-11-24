Sunday’s news items, part 2 [news deserts; zoning hearing board meeting; the love of a basset; events & more] – 11/24/2019

On Thanksgiving eve | “The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 7:00 P.M., in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA.” – Borough Website

Closer to despotism | This is where one of Lancaster County’s Senators gets his ideas: “Meet the Tucson 12: Under Trump, Protesters Are Being Hit With Felony Riot Charges” – The Intercept

“Since 2004 | close to 1,800 papers have closed nationally. Despite about three-quarters of Americans saying they trust their local newspapers, 1 in 5 has disappeared over the last 15 years—leaving communities with limited access to information that ensures a healthy democracy at the local level.” – ProtectPressFreedom.org

“For the Love of a Basset | Lessons From Sadie – How a Georgia woman tried to see the world through her dog’s eyes. (Have a Kleenex handy.)“ – The Bitter Southerner [NOTE: A long-read about the love of a dog.]

Adaptable Mennonites | “Pennsylvania’s Mennonites know how to make money: by capitalizing on trends” – The Guardian

Daddy girl | “Ivanka Trump defends father with fake impeachment quote” – The Guardian

“The old world is over | and the new one — one of ghost newspapers, news deserts, and underinformed communities — is headed straight for us.” – Nieman Lab

Shilling for the boss | photo collection (41 photos) from another era – allthatsinteresting.com