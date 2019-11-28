Thursday’s news items [Thanksgiving; Hotel coming to Columbia; Apartments coming to Lititz & more] – 11/28/2019





The Proclamation | “I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” – From President Abraham Lincoln’s Proclamation of Thanksgiving in 1863.

Hotel coming to Columbia | Last night the Columbia Zoning Hearing Board gave the go-ahead for Columbia developer Don Murphy’s hotel in Columbia. In a packed house hearing that lasted over four hours, absent the Board president who recused himself from the hearing, the participating Board members and one alternate voted 4-1 to approve the plans with 11 zoning variances and exceptions.

Borough notice | “Pyramid Construction is planning to pump concrete to the roof and floor pans of the new building at 401 Locust Street on Tuesday/Wednesday, December 3-4, 2019, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The intended timeline is two (2) days, weather permitting. Thursday, December 5, will be a contingency day if weather impacts scheduled work. Multiple concrete trucks will rotate in front of the building feeding the pump. A lane-shift pattern will allow traffic to flow in both directions with Flagger Force personnel directing the flow of traffic at the lane shift during the entire work day(s).” – Columbia Borough Website

EXTRA EXTRA | More days yields more EXTRA Ordinary Give money. – Lancaster Online

Think getting to Lititz is tough now? | Wait until the “112 apartment units, 49 townhouses and 25 single-family homes” comes across from The Stauffers of Kissel Hill/Target complex. – Lancaster Online

UGI rate cut | The announced UGI rate cut for Lancaster County Customer is part of a rebalancing act. “Average residential heating customers of the former UGI -South District using 89.2 Ccf annually will see their monthly bill decrease from $84.33 to $78.98 or by 6.3 percent.” This might be construed as a convoluted way of saying this set of Customers was being overcharged. – UGI news release

Faces in the audience | Among the elected public servants and Columbia Borough employees attending last night’s Zoning Hearing Board Meeting were Council President Kelly Murphy, Councillors Fran Fitzgerald and Cleon Berntheizel, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger and Columbia Planning Commission member / H.A.R.B. member / Zoning & Planning Officer Jeff Helm. And the mayor. Also in the gallery were two councillors-elect, Heather Zink and Sharon Lintner.