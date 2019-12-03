Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [traffic; “porch pirate” prevention; codes; school board vacancy & more] – 12/3/2019

Traffic counts | This Lancaster Online article reports traffic congestion in the county is down, though but Red Rose Transit bus ridership to Columbia has increased.

NO you don’t | According to this Lancaster Online report (and it’s top of page one in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster), over 200 Manheim Township residents came out last night to voice their disapproval of a Rutter’s convenience Stores’ zoning request to put a convenience store on the Oregon Pike site that used to be Stauffers of Kissel Hill and the Roseville Tavern. Manheim Township’s Zoning Hearing Board DID NOT YIELD to Rutter’s presentation.

Porch Pirate Prevention | Manheim Township’s Police Department produced this video to provide prevention techniques.

Code Violation for being too early | This municipality follows its codes. – Manor Township Police Department

And then there were three | It’s kind of like one of those murder mysteries; The closing of the E-town Kmart store leaves three remaining in the county: Ephrata, Willow Street and Columbia — and Ephrata’s due to close in February.

School Board vacancy | The Columbia Borough School District’s facebook page shows a school board vacancy. Find out who, what, when and, maybe, why at the combination school board of director’s meeting.

Obituary | Richard A. Mohr – Lancaster Online

Some communities do | others don’t. Millersville is having a public hearing about its cable franchise. – LNP – Always Lancaster legal notice