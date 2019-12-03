Tuesday’s news items [meetings and agendas; borough notification system; cool crocs & more] – 12/3/2019

Advice | “Winter weather upon us, it’s a good idea to make sure you have an emergency kit in your car in case you get stuck.” – The Old Farmers Almanac
Meeting agendas | This week in Columbia
- Borough Council – Tonight at 6:00 pm – Borough Hall12-03-2019 Borough Council Work Session Meeting AgendaAgenda Item 4.a. Columbia Market House – Bid Review
Re-Organization and Committee of the Whole Board Meeting – District Administration Building, 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512Thu, Dec 5 , 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM – No Agenda posted; look for the agenda today here.
Be informed in 2020 | Click here: 2019-20 Columbia Borough Emergency and Inclement Weather Sign-Up (By law it is required that you must sign-up, or opt-in annually.) NOTE: This is posted at the Borough Website.
Used Book Sale | Fill a Bag for a Donation! At the Library – Now through Saturday, December 7th 2019
Ring, Ring – who’s there? | Spy cameras on steroids: “Amazon’s Ring planned neighborhood ‘watch lists’ built on facial recognition.” – The Intercept
Who’d have thunk it? | “Crocs, yes Crocs, are cool again” – MarketPlace