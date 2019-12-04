17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items – 12/4/2019

Tomorrow evening at 7:00 pm | Two School Board of Directors’ meetings include a reorganization of school board meeting followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting; find the agendas here.

Last night’s council meeting | Livestreamed at the borough facebookpage, last night’s meeting included a look at the bids and ideas that are being considered for this reconstruction of the Market House.

Number 9 | One of the “10 worst spots for traffic congestion in Lancaster County” is in ColumbiaLancaster Online

Mitten Tree 2019Not all it claims? |“CBD ‘has potential to harm you,’ FDA warns consumers”Lancaster Online

Take back time | “Philadelphia City Council advances bill to reduce controversial 10-year tax abatement”The Philadelphia Inquirer

 

