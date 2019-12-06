Friday’s news items [city to loan money to hotel developer; Fire Fighter angel; School Board reorganization & more] – 12/6/2019

hotel operator asks city for loan |A quarter mil from the “Small Business Loan Program” – Lancaster Online [And a commenter to the article says,”What a crock…more public dollars for this dog. When does it end?”]

A Hallmark-like story | This is a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; it’s from a Mother’s facebook post about her son’s experience with a Manheim Fire Fighter: “Yesterday I got one of the most terrifying calls I think any parent could receive… My sons bus was in an accident. I got to the school as soon as I could to find my son terrified and very upset. As most of you know, Jojo is autistic and nonverbal when it comes to express his feelings, wants and needs. This would include expressing why he would be terrified and panicked to enter an ambulance. All of the students seem to be physically fine, including Jojo. God is good!”

CBSD Reorganization meeting | Columbia Spy has videos from last night’s meeting at the Columbia Borough School District’s Board of Director’s Reorganization Meeting.

Announcement | “School Board announces anticipated vacancy” – Columbia Borough School District Webpage

The least of the east | “Free-falling Cowboys leave the once-proud NFC East in shambles with loss to Bears” – The Washington Post

“CHRISTMAS BAZAAR | St. Peter’s Council of Catholic Women will host its annual Christmas bazaar at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Parish Center, 121 S. Second St., Columbia. The bazaar will feature handmade crafts items, specialty baskets, homemade desserts and door prizes. Sunday will feature a turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the parish office or at the door day of the event.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Love this quote | ” From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “When he wrote the following to George Washington in 1792, Alexander Hamilton foresaw talk of impeachment: ‘When a man is unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper … is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity— to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all of the non sense of the zealots of the day — it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’”

Shopping spree | “Susquehanna Valley EMS takes kids on shopping spree” – WHTM27-TV

What’s next? Beer yoga? | CBD yoga is trending – The Morning Call

All the wrong reasons, Joe | “Biden: Reasons he’s running for president: “‘ … he’s been around a long time” and he “knows more than most people know.’” – NPR [NOTE: This great nation already has this and how’s it working out.]