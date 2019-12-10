17512 Columbia

on being informed | sources and resources for everyone

deskbook

Of the many resources for anyone — citizens, elected public servants, government employed persons, anyone — the Pennsylvania Legislator’s Municipal Deskbook, fifth edition, 2017 has lots of information that is of interest.

A singular advantage of open, shareable information is this:

future contracts

A little over a month ago in advance of  election day, Columbia news, views & reviews published this

Citizen data files | information you may want to know about to be an informed citizen

The post contains several useful guides, charts and information for everyone.

citizens guideIt’s downloadable, click on the graphic.

 

 

 

