17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [letters; pancakes with Santa & more] – 12/10/2019

Yesterday’s fire | The cause of the fire on North Fourth Street has been determined as “undetermined, and the house was a total loss. The structure’s value was estimated at $88,000 and the contents at $50,000,” according to an article in LNP – Always Lancaster.

letter to the editor

Letter writer asks | “If Trump were a member of your church and presented himself to be on the board of directors, would you support him then?” –  Lancaster Online

Anvil International Corporation LLC | Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

pancakes w santa

Think the decks’s not stacked? | “Delaware County DA agrees to release lifer after reviving old charges to keep him jailed”WITF

Oh, no! | Say it ain’t so, Pat.  – The Morning Call

beat cellar dwellers | Eagles win in OT – does anyone care?The Inquirer

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s