Tuesday’s news items [letters; pancakes with Santa & more] – 12/10/2019

Yesterday’s fire | The cause of the fire on North Fourth Street has been determined as “undetermined, and the house was a total loss. The structure’s value was estimated at $88,000 and the contents at $50,000,” according to an article in LNP – Always Lancaster.

Letter writer asks | “If Trump were a member of your church and presented himself to be on the board of directors, would you support him then?” – Lancaster Online

Anvil International Corporation LLC | Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Think the decks’s not stacked? | “Delaware County DA agrees to release lifer after reviving old charges to keep him jailed” – WITF

Oh, no! | Say it ain’t so, Pat. – The Morning Call

beat cellar dwellers | Eagles win in OT – does anyone care? – The Inquirer